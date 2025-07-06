Gonobhaban conquered, next target is parliament: Nahid Islam
National Citizen’s Party convener Nahid Islam has said they now focus on rebuilding Bangladesh after successfully defeating fascism on 5 August last year.
“On 5 August, our goal was the fall of fascism. This time, our goal is the reconstruction of Bangladesh. On 5 August, our target was Gonobhaban (Prime Minister’s residence), now our target is the National Parliament. We have conquered Gonobhaban; now we will conquer the National Parliament too. The upcoming election will witness the victory celebrations of the youth,” Nahid Islam said at a street rally held at Saheb Bazar Zero Point in Rajshahi city around 8:15 pm today, Sunday.
He further said for that to realise they want to see meaningful reform and trial of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“We want to see the trial of the killer Hasina. We want to see reforms. We want to see a new constitution. This generation promises the people of Bangladesh a new democratic constitution,” he added.
Earlier, at around 6:00 pm, the NCP began its July march from the city’s Railgate area. The procession passed through New Market, Alkar Mor, Gonokpara, Saheb Bazar, Alupatti, and concluded at the Saheb Bazar Zero Point with the street rally.
Addressing the rally, Nahid said, “We took to the streets with many dreams. My brother Abu Sayeed took the police bullets on his chest. The brothers of Rajshahi became martyrs with many dreams. Our dream was not just the fall of Sheikh Hasina. It was to rebuild Bangladesh through reforms.”
He also lamented that various conspiracies have blocked the path to reform since 5 August.
“We admit that we made mistakes. We had limitations. But today, we pledge we will not repeat those mistakes. We will not give any more chances. We must end autocracy and dynastic politics. We will build a new politics and a new system based on merit and competence.”
Nahid Islam said, “Those who say July is merely an emotional issue, those who say there is no need to give July any constitutional basis, we must show them that on 3 August, we will unite again against the Mujibist constitution. Those who do not want to give July a place in the constitution or the legal framework want to pave the way for the return of Mujibism. They have declared themselves the new guardians of Mujibism. We must build resistance against the guardians of Mujibism.”
The event, conducted by the party’s chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, was addressed among others by the party’s member secretary Akhtar Hosen, senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara, chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam, chief organiser for the southern region Hasnat Abdullah, organiser for the northern region Imran Imon, and chief coordinator of Rajshahi city Md Mobasher Ali.
At the end of the rally, the party inaugurated its city office in the Gonokpara area.