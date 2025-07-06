Gonobhaban conquered, next target is parliament: Nahid Islam

National Citizen’s Party convener Nahid Islam has said they now focus on rebuilding Bangladesh after successfully defeating fascism on 5 August last year.

“On 5 August, our goal was the fall of fascism. This time, our goal is the reconstruction of Bangladesh. On 5 August, our target was Gonobhaban (Prime Minister’s residence), now our target is the National Parliament. We have conquered Gonobhaban; now we will conquer the National Parliament too. The upcoming election will witness the victory celebrations of the youth,” Nahid Islam said at a street rally held at Saheb Bazar Zero Point in Rajshahi city around 8:15 pm today, Sunday.

He further said for that to realise they want to see meaningful reform and trial of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“We want to see the trial of the killer Hasina. We want to see reforms. We want to see a new constitution. This generation promises the people of Bangladesh a new democratic constitution,” he added.