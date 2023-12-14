Country’s democracy will be error-free through 7 January polls: Quader

Governing Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Roads and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the sabotage on a train in Gazipur is the part of an anti-polls conspiracy.
“This is an anti-polls conspiracy. The target of this sabotage was the country’s 7 January national elections … to foil this election through sabotage,” he told a press conference at the AL President’s Dhanmondi political office in the capital city.
“What kind of democracy do they (BNP) want to establish in the country through vandalism and arson? That is the question. BNP and its allies want to foil the elections through sabotage. So, we are strengthening vigilance,” Quader said.
Claiming that BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami are hatching a plot to thwart the elections, the ruling party leader said they (BNP and Jamaat) want to create anarchy through assassinations, sneak attacks and by setting fire to buses and trains.
BNP and its allies want to do all these misdeeds, he insisted.
Noting that the Awami League remains alert against the BNP and Jamaat’s plot, he said: “We are strengthening vigilance while the law enforcement agencies have the responsibility and they will discharge their responsibility.”
The AL general secretary said the country’s democracy will be error-free through the 12th national elections to be held on 7 January in 2024.
Mentioning that there is no chance to be elected unopposed in the forthcoming parliamentary elections, he said there are four candidates in the constituency wherein Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is contesting.
Quader said there is no scope of compromising over independent candidates as they are now under the election commission (EC).
“Jatiya Party said it wants to participate in the elections and stay in the alliance. They did not say about quitting the elections. But there may be concerns. We want to be sure. There is no reason to be worried about this. The Awami League will not force independent candidates to withdraw their candidature. There is no scope of compromising with the allies over the independent candidate issue,” he said.
Quader said the polls should be made successful, peaceful and credible and mass voter turnout must be ensured too on the polling day.
“This is our commitment. I am discussing this with like-minded political leaders,” he said.
AL presidium member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and Afzal Hossain, health affairs secretary Rokeya Sultana and deputy publicity and publication secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim were, among others, present.