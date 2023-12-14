Country’s democracy will be error-free through 7 January polls: Quader

“What kind of democracy do they (BNP) want to establish in the country through vandalism and arson? That is the question. BNP and its allies want to foil the elections through sabotage. So, we are strengthening vigilance,” Quader said.

Claiming that BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami are hatching a plot to thwart the elections, the ruling party leader said they (BNP and Jamaat) want to create anarchy through assassinations, sneak attacks and by setting fire to buses and trains.

BNP and its allies want to do all these misdeeds, he insisted.

Noting that the Awami League remains alert against the BNP and Jamaat’s plot, he said: “We are strengthening vigilance while the law enforcement agencies have the responsibility and they will discharge their responsibility.”