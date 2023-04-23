Md Shahabuddin to take oath as 22nd president on Monday

President-elect Md Shahabuddin will take oath as the 22nd president of Bangladesh tomorrow, Monday. The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Historic Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban at about 11:00 am.

Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oath of the office of the president, according to Bangabhaban.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, cabinet members and hundreds of distinguished guests will attend the event. Cabinet xecretary Md Mahbub Hossain will conduct the programme.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Md Shahabuddin will sign the oath documents of the office of the president.

New president Md Shahabuddin and outgoing president M Abdul Hamid will officially alter the seat after taking oath, president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said.