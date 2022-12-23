How BNP dreams of coming to power again: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said how the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) has a dream of coming to power again, referring to 2008 general election which was accepted by all and the BNP-Jamaat (Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami) alliance had got only 30 seats.

“How BNP dreams of going to the power again with the people’s vote,” she said while presiding over a meeting of the Awami League Working Committee (ALWC) in her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital city in evening.

The prime minister said the 2008 general election was held in a credible and fair manner and none could raise any question about the election.