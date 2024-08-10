Fakhrul warns of conspiracy to thwart 'newly-achieved independence'

"We are deeply concerned that misleading news about the current situation in Bangladesh is being presented in the mass media at home and abroad. The reports present various attacks on minority communities and the deterioration of the law and order situation...we think these things are not right at all. There are problems in some places which are not communal, but political," Fakhrul said.

He also said the media are trying to run this type of report involving BNP with these incidents.

“We strongly condemn it. At the same time, we would like to say that BNP is not involved in this kind of incident in any way and no normal and healthy political party or individual of Bangladesh can be involved. It’s a conspiracy to destroy the newly acquired independence of Bangladesh,” the BNP leader observed.