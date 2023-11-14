Donald Lu’s letter won’t affect election schedule: EC secretary

Speaking to the media at the EC in the afternoon, Jahangir Alam stated that the newspersons will be informed at 10:00 Wednesday about when and how the election schedule will be announced.

The EC secretary insisted that the commission will move ahead following the already announced roadmap due to constitutional obligations.

Earlier, the US on Monday sent a letter to three main political parties urging them to sit for dialogue over the forthcoming parliamentary elections without any preconditions.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jatiya Party (JaPa) have received the letter but governing Awami League did not get it as of Tuesday. Prothom Alo could not learn whether the party got the letter as of 2:00 pm on Tuesday.