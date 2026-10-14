Jamaat discusses advisory council; ex-bureaucrats, academics, businesspeople may join
Jamaat-e-Islami is planning to form an advisory council comprising people who provide advice and other assistance to the party in various ways without being directly involved in its politics. The council’s primary role would be to advise the party on policy matters, according to sources familiar with the initiative.
Sources close to Jamaat said discussions on forming the council began after the 2024 mass uprising and gained momentum following the national parliamentary election. The issue was discussed at the party’s most recent Majlish-e-Shura meeting in June, including the need for such a council, the context for its formation and its possible functions. However, no final decision was taken.
Jamaat wants to allow more time for discussion before reaching a decision. The party plans to examine the council’s structure and policy framework in detail at upcoming meetings of its Central Executive Council and Majlish-e-Shura. The structure may be finalised at the next Shura meeting.
Abdul Halim, assistant secretary general of Jamaat’s central committee, told Prothom Alo that preliminary discussions had taken place but no final decision had been made. The matter could be discussed in greater detail at the next Shura meeting, he added.
Sources said Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has the authority to decide whether the proposal will be included on the agenda of the next Majlish-e-Shura meeting. If he places it on the agenda, members will discuss the proposal and a decision may be taken based on their views.
The party is particularly considering including relatively senior people who have established themselves in their respective fields. They would not take on direct organisational responsibilities but would advise Jamaat on policy and other important matters.
If approved, a separate article or sub-clause will be added to the party’s constitution to establish the council’s organisational basis. The provision would subsequently be incorporated into the printed version of the constitution.
Jamaat leaders say the party does not want to rush either the formation of the council or the constitutional amendments required to establish it. The purpose of the council, the selection of members, their responsibilities and their relationship with the party’s decision-making process will all be examined before a decision is taken. If the proposal is approved, the council’s size, membership selection process and duties will be finalised.
Speaking about the issues, a member of Jamaat’s Central Executive Council told Prothom Alo that the proposal had been kept pending because the party wanted to avoid rushing the process.
According to him, the next meetings of the executive council and the Majlish-e-Shura will discuss the council’s possible structure and membership. The party ameer will then make a decision after considering all aspects, the leader hinted.
Who could join the advisory council?
Under Jamaat’s constitution, a person must first become a rukun, or sworn member, to formally enter the party’s political structure. They can then assume responsibilities and leadership roles through a defined organisational process. That means, support for the party alone does not provide a direct route into its organisational leadership.
People with expertise in various fields who could not join the party because of its organisational requirements might be brought into the advisory council. They would advise Jamaat on running the organisation and, if the party ever came to power, on governing the country.
Jamaat leaders say this structure leaves many people who support the party’s political positions outside its formal organisation. The proposed advisory council is intended to provide an institutional mechanism for drawing on their experience, knowledge and advice in shaping party policy.
The party is particularly considering including relatively senior people who have established themselves in their respective fields. They would not take on direct organisational responsibilities but would advise Jamaat on policy and other important matters.
Sources close to the party said potential members could include former bureaucrats, businesspeople, academics, economists, people with extensive diplomatic knowledge and specialists from various fields. The council could also include well-wishers. One proposal is to include members of other religious communities as well.
A member of Jamaat’s Central Executive Council told Prothom Alo that people with expertise in various fields who could not join the party because of its organisational requirements might be brought into the advisory council. They would advise Jamaat on running the organisation and, if the party ever came to power, on governing the country.
According to him, the aim is to bring people from all walks of life into the party’s broader policy process. People from any profession could be included if the party considered their participation necessary.
Move to amend the constitution
In the aftermath of the July mass uprising, Jamaat-e-Islami has taken steps to make its organisational structure more effective. As part of this effort, the party is working on several amendments to its constitution.
Party sources said the most recent Majlish-e-Shura meeting discussed constitutional changes alongside the proposed advisory council. The amendments under consideration include measures to improve transparency and accountability in financial management, as well as revisions to various organisational provisions.
According to Jamaat sources, the proposed amendments are being processed through the party’s prescribed organisational channels. They will first be considered by an amendment committee, then by the executive council and finally by the Majlish-e-Shura.
Once the amendments receive final approval, the revised provisions will be published on the party’s website.