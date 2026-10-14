Jamaat discusses advisory council; ex-bureaucrats, academics, businesspeople may join

Jamaat-e-Islami is planning to form an advisory council comprising people who provide advice and other assistance to the party in various ways without being directly involved in its politics. The council’s primary role would be to advise the party on policy matters, according to sources familiar with the initiative.

Sources close to Jamaat said discussions on forming the council began after the 2024 mass uprising and gained momentum following the national parliamentary election. The issue was discussed at the party’s most recent Majlish-e-Shura meeting in June, including the need for such a council, the context for its formation and its possible functions. However, no final decision was taken.

Jamaat wants to allow more time for discussion before reaching a decision. The party plans to examine the council’s structure and policy framework in detail at upcoming meetings of its Central Executive Council and Majlish-e-Shura. The structure may be finalised at the next Shura meeting.