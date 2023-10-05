BNP announces fresh programmes focusing Dhaka

BNP has announced a six-day fresh programme, including a mass rally in Dhaka on 18 October, to mount pressure on the government to accept the opposition’s one-point demand.

The programmes will begin on 7 October and end with the public rally on 18 October in Dhaka. There has been feverish speculation in recent days about a possible change in the BNP's programmes in the days ahead.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement at the party’s road-march programme in front of the party office in the port city’s Kazir Dewri.

Fakhrul said they will no longer hold road marches as they will observe all programmes mainly in Dhaka in the days to come.

He said they are refraining from any programme during the period of Durga Puja, but they will come up with tougher programmes after the religious festival of the Hindu community.

The other opposition parties will also observe a similar programme simultaneously to press home the one-point demand that includes the resignation of the current government, holding the next election under a neutral government and the unconditional release of Khaleda Zia.

The programmes include a teachers' rally on 7 October in Dhaka while rallies across the country including in Dhaka, on 9 October9, students’ convention in Dhaka on 12 October, a mass-hunger strike on 14 October across the country, including in Dhaka, a youth rally in Dhaka on 16 October and a mass rally in Dhaka on 18 October.