NCP call for ‘fundamental reform’ means balance of power

On the same day the BNP held a meeting with the chief adviser to get a clear idea about the timing of the next national election, the National Citizen Party (NCP) declared that any election without fundamental reforms would be unacceptable.

While BNP is pushing for minimum or urgent reforms and early polls, the NCP’s stance has brought the question of what constitutes 'fundamental reform' to the fore.

Leaders of the NCP, which was formed by youth leaders who led the mass uprising in July and August, said by 'fundamental reform,' they mean ensuring a balance of power. The current power structure is centered on a single individual. Sheikh Hasina managed to become a fascist due to the constitutional endorsement of the individual-centric power structure.