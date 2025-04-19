NCP call for ‘fundamental reform’ means balance of power
On the same day the BNP held a meeting with the chief adviser to get a clear idea about the timing of the next national election, the National Citizen Party (NCP) declared that any election without fundamental reforms would be unacceptable.
While BNP is pushing for minimum or urgent reforms and early polls, the NCP’s stance has brought the question of what constitutes 'fundamental reform' to the fore.
Leaders of the NCP, which was formed by youth leaders who led the mass uprising in July and August, said by 'fundamental reform,' they mean ensuring a balance of power. The current power structure is centered on a single individual. Sheikh Hasina managed to become a fascist due to the constitutional endorsement of the individual-centric power structure.
Hence, if any major political parties accept all other reforms but oppose structural reform, it will not safeguard the country’s future.
While explaining fundamental reforms, the NCP leaders highlighted some reform proposals put forth by the reform commissions, and these all are related to ensuring balance in the power of the prime minister.
There is nothing called minimum reform. Reform means a fundamental as well as qualitative change. Everyone must come to an agreement on fundamental reforms.
The proposals are – barring the prime minister from simultaneously serving as the head of a political party and leader of the parliament, imposing a two-term limit for the office of the prime minister, forming a national constitutional council (NCC) with representatives of the president, prime minister, ruling party, and opposition to oversee appointments to constitutional positions, introducing proportional representation in a bicameral parliament, and reforming article 70 of the constitution.
Since the party’s inauguration on 28 February, NCP convener Nahid Islam has urged for the election of a constituent assembly to bring about fundamental changes in the constitution. He, however, wants a political consensus in this regard.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, Nahid said, “There is nothing called minimum reform. Reform means a fundamental as well as qualitative change. Everyone must come to an agreement on fundamental reforms.”
Among NCP’s proposals, the BNP has agreed in principle with a bicameral parliamentary system and reforming the article 70. At the same time, the BNP believes that the issue of introducing a bicameral parliament should be discussed in detail in an elected parliament.
The BNP has been vocal in its demand for elections by December this year. According to them, reform is an ongoing process and issues like constitutional reforms should be left for the next elected parliament.
After a meeting with the chief adviser on Wednesday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the media that they were dissatisfied with their discussions in the meeting.
On the same day, NCP convener Nahid Islam held a meeting with US deputy assistant secretary for the bureau of South and Central Asian affairs Nicole Chulick. Later, he told the media that an election without fundamental changes will not be acceptable, and that the NCP will consider whether to participate in such an election.
However, the NCP leaders believe that the BNP is the largest political party and the interim government prioritises their views while taking various decisions. Therefore, it is tough to implement the proposals that the BNP opposed.
Sarwar Tushar, coordinator of the NCP’s reform coordination committee, clarified that fundamental reforms are what is necessary for abolishing the current fascist as well as authoritarian system and replacing it with a democratic power structure. There will be no fundamental changes without balance of power, accountability, and checks and balances.
“Hence, there is no benefit if one agrees to all reforms but opposes the reforms related to the power structure. It will not be considered as fundamental reform,” he noted.
NCP member secretary Akhtar Hossain emphasised that some reform proposals, other than those of the constitutional reform commission, should be initiated through ordinances during the tenure of the interim government. “Fundamental reforms are required to establish a balanced power structure. And, it requires a constituent assembly election.”
The NCP leader also noted that the aspirations of the students and the masses will remain unfulfilled if no fundamental reforms take place. It is better to solve the issues with a political consensus. They have repeatedly urged the government to provide a clear reform roadmap and make the trial of July killings visible.
In line with the NCP, the Jamaat-e Islami stressed the need for fundamental reforms. On Thursday, its ameer Shafiqur Rahman listed 'visible and acceptable fundamental reforms' as the first of their three conditions for an election. Islami Andolan Bangladesh also came up with a similar statement and urged the government not to hold an election before carrying out necessary reforms.
On the flip side, the BNP has consistently called for elections by December, based on a minimum consensus on necessary reforms.
Despite clear differences with the BNP, the NCP's position aligns with Jamaat and Islami Andolan. In this regard, Sarwar Tushar said there has been no internal dialogue or consensus between them and Jamaat or Islami Andolan. They continued their discussions with all parties.
He reaffirmed that the NCP stands by its initial demands – justice for those killed during the July movement, fundamental reforms, and a constituent assembly election.
Some other parties are calling for elections before next Ramadan or in December. “They are indicating a parliamentary election under the existing fascist constitution. The NCP urges to repeal the current fascist constitution and introduce a new democratic one,” he added.