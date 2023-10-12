Discussions held with Peter Haas’ guardians: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said discussions with Peter Haas’ guardians have been held and no one will be able to stop the upcoming election.

Pointing to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL secretary said, “What can Peter Haas do? Will he impose visa policy, or sanctions? We’ve had discussions with the guardians of Peter Haas. The discussion with high-ups’ has been done. Now that everything has been settled behind the scenes, what is the point of doing all this? We’ll not let you play any game of foiling the election and carry out vandalism in Dhaka by using Peter Haas.”

Obaidul Quader made these remarks while addressing a ‘peace and development rally’ organised in front of Awami League’s central office at Gulistan. Dhaka city south unit organised the rally.