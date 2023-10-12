Discussions held with Peter Haas’ guardians: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said discussions with Peter Haas’ guardians have been held and no one will be able to stop the upcoming election.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas can do nothing here as discussions with his ‘guardians’ and highups has been held.
Pointing to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL secretary said, “What can Peter Haas do? Will he impose visa policy, or sanctions? We’ve had discussions with the guardians of Peter Haas. The discussion with high-ups’ has been done. Now that everything has been settled behind the scenes, what is the point of doing all this? We’ll not let you play any game of foiling the election and carry out vandalism in Dhaka by using Peter Haas.”
Obaidul Quader made these remarks while addressing a ‘peace and development rally’ organised in front of Awami League’s central office at Gulistan. Dhaka city south unit organised the rally.
Obaidul Quader mentioned the name of the US ambassador Peter Haas several times in today’s speech. He came up with the speech while BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul today held an hour-long meeting with Peter Haas.
Quader said foreigners no longer care much about the BNP leaders and that’s why they run to Peter Haas every other day.
“Foreigners no longer come and care much (about BNP). That’s why they wake up and run to Peter Haas. They go for lunch and then for afternoon tea. I don’t know what dreams Mr Haas has shown to Fakhrul, but it there is no use dreaming for power. Fakhrul sahib, this is a far cry.”
Urging BNP to join the polls, Quader said BNP will lose everything if it does not join the polls. Sheikh Hasina would conduct an unprecedented election to refute the propaganda BNP has carried out around the world about the election.
Quader said the ‘corpse of caretaker government’ is buried in the Azimpur graveyard but Mirza Fakhrul’s latest speech indicates that he is still optimistic about the caretaker system.
“Mirza Fakhrul saheb, I tell you that elections will take place in Bangladesh. None will be able to thwart the election if Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina remains alive. A peaceful election will take place. Sheikh Hasina has carried out unprecedented development in the country and she will also hold a fair election here,” Quader added.
Referring to the 21 August grenade attack in an Awami League rally, Quader said, “The brutal character of BNP flashes in front of our eyes when we stand here (at Bangabandhu Avenue). This BNP tried to kill our leader by hurling a grenade from this building. 23 lives were lost. Over seven hundred of our leaders-activists were injured. This Bangabandhu Avenue reminds us how brutal, how barbaric BNP was.”
“So, get prepared. The game is on. BNP will play foul and we’ll have to retaliate by showing them a red card. So, get prepared. We’ll not spare then this time,” Quader added.