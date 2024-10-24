Govt to take decision on President after discussion with political parties

The interim government will take decision on whether the President Mohammed Shahabuddin would remain in his post or not based on discussion with political parties.

The decision was made at a meeting of the advisory council chaired by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus today, Thursday.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the adviser for forest, environment and climate change affairs, told Prothom Alo that the government has already started dialogue with political parties on the President issue. The decision will be made based on the outcome of the meetings.

Amid the discussion over the President’s fate, three leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday held a meeting with chief adviser to the interim government at the state guesthouse Jamuna in Dhaka. The party does not want the President's resignation right now as it thinks the vacuum in the President post will create a constitutional and political crisis.