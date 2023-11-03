Joint secretary gen Mujibur among 70 BNP men arrested in 24 hrs

The police arrested Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, central joint secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and 69 other leaders and activists of the party from different spots of the capital in the last 24 hours until Friday noon.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Mujibur from Mohammadpur area on Thursday night and showed him arrested in a case filed for clashing with the police at Naya Paltan.
Later, a court sent him to jail when he was produced before it on Friday.
According to court sources, dozens of people have been arrested from different areas of Dhaka during the 24-hour period.
Among them, one BNP activist was apprehended from each of Sutrapur and New Market police station areas, eight from Gandaria police station area, one from Sabujbagh, Mirpur, Shah Ali, Bhatara, Dakshinkhan, Jatrabari, and Tejgaon police stations each, four from Ramna police station, two from Shahbagh police station, five from Pallabi, two from Bhashantek, five from Paltan, seven from Shahjahanpur, five from Badda and Bangshal, 12 from Chawkbazar, and three from Uttara west and Demra police stations each.