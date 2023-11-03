Joint secretary gen Mujibur among 70 BNP men arrested in 24 hrs

The police arrested Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, central joint secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and 69 other leaders and activists of the party from different spots of the capital in the last 24 hours until Friday noon.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Mujibur from Mohammadpur area on Thursday night and showed him arrested in a case filed for clashing with the police at Naya Paltan.