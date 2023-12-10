This govt is not the last govt: BSPP

Leaders of the pro-BNP body of professionals, Bangladesh Sommilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP), have urged the BNP leaders and activists not to be disheartened, saying this government is not the last government and there is always light after darkness.
BSPP leaders made these remarks while addressing a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday. The BSPP organised the event on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day demanding human rights, rule of law and justice.
Speakers at the event said human rights have taken shelter to paddy fields and jute fields now; human rights are now for a single party only, and there are no human rights for opposition parties.
Calling the global democratic powers to continue support to the democratic movement in Bangladesh, the BSPP leaders said this voter-less government is going to orchestrate another drama on 7 January and wants to hold a one-sided election again. But, this election will be resisted, they added.
BSPP convener and BNP vice chairman AZM Zahid Hossain, BSPP member secretary and Dhaka Union of Journalists (faction) president Kader Gani Chowdhury and journalist leader Ruhul Amin Gazi, among others, spoke at the event.