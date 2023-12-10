This govt is not the last govt: BSPP

Leaders of the pro-BNP body of professionals, Bangladesh Sommilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP), have urged the BNP leaders and activists not to be disheartened, saying this government is not the last government and there is always light after darkness.

BSPP leaders made these remarks while addressing a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday. The BSPP organised the event on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day demanding human rights, rule of law and justice.