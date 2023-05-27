AL concerned over defeat in Gazipur polls even without BNP

The ruling Awami League has failed to seal the win for the party nominated candidate in the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls despite all the efforts. The party leaders are a bit concerned and frustrated with the defeat in a poll even without BNP’s participation.

Prothom Alo spoke to central Awami League leaders involved in developing the strategy for the GCC polls and running the electoral campaign.

They think the factional disputes within the party and the votes from the opposition are the main reasons behind the ruling party’s defeat in GCC polls, they say.

Independent candidate Jayeda Khatun has been elected the city mayor defeating Awami League nominated candidate Azmat Ullah Khan by 16,197 votes in the polls held on Thursday. Jayeda Khatun is the mother of former GCC mayor Jahangir Alam.