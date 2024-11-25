Provocative actions keeping the country unstable: Adviser Mahfuj Alam
Several left leaning and rightist leaders and people have become erratic as they could not ensure their partnership in the mass uprising and in the government formed afterwards, remarked interim government’s adviser Mahfuj Alam on Monday.
He further said their furore, revolutionary frenzy and provocative activities have kept the country unstable.
Mahfuj Alam, who was a leader of the Students Against Discrimination and has been made an adviser of the interim government, said this in his Facebook post today when attempts have been going on for the last few days to unleash anarchy at different parts of the capital city, and a clash among the students of three colleges.
In the Facebook post under the title “Forces Against the Mass Uprising and Students-Youth”, Mahfuj highlighted some aspects of the history of Bangladesh.
“The history of 10-15 years immediately after the liberation war is the history of mutual killing of the freedom fighters. Those who did not want Bangladesh to stand on a solid foothold coaxed the freedom fighters to kill one another. It is not that they did not have any fault, but history will say one day how our freedom fighters’ mutual killing of each other pushed the country behind,” he stated.
Mentioning that the recent uprising, led by the brave students-youth, was of the people, Mahfuj has written, “But a party and some local and foreign opportunist establishments vilified the students in the last three months and created rift among the students through different student organisations, encouraged another youth body against the students; they not only treated students with respect, rather they considered the students as enemies.”
Raising questions on whether the consequences of this would be better or not, the adviser of the interim government said, “We must keep in mind, no foreign power has the capacity to subdue the people of this country. But some turncoats, who are bootlickers, and whimsical people have this power. They have shown that in the last three months. All of those who will be benefitted if a crisis of legitimacy of students appears through leading the students to clash and killing are involved with this provocation and administrative failure. We will speak up gradually. Or, you may watch everything if you remain cautious.”
Stating that many friends are now acting on whims, Mahfuj Alam said, “We acknowledge our failures. We have learned and have been trying to rebuild from our failures. We will try more to move ahead including everyone. But attempts to act on the whims and unjustness of the students will harm this nation.”
He has also written that they will work to make failure everything including whims, provocation, attempts to create rifts among the students and youths, and turn the forces of mass uprising into a reactionary one.
Expressing the necessity of unity like the 5 August morning, Mahfuj Alam said, “This unity through an organisational basis will create a scope of long term freedom, Insha Allah.”