Provocative actions keeping the country unstable: Adviser Mahfuj Alam

Several left leaning and rightist leaders and people have become erratic as they could not ensure their partnership in the mass uprising and in the government formed afterwards, remarked interim government’s adviser Mahfuj Alam on Monday.

He further said their furore, revolutionary frenzy and provocative activities have kept the country unstable.

Mahfuj Alam, who was a leader of the Students Against Discrimination and has been made an adviser of the interim government, said this in his Facebook post today when attempts have been going on for the last few days to unleash anarchy at different parts of the capital city, and a clash among the students of three colleges.