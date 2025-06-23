Zubaida Rahman to be registered as voter, EC collects info

The Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) has collected information of Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman for her voter registration.

According to EC sources, the information of Zubaida Rahman was gathered under the door-to-door information collection campaign aimed at updating the voter list.

The sources report that the work of compiling a voter list including photos first started in the country in 2008, during the rule of the caretaker government following the political change of 1/11.

Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman were living in London at that time. The couple had left Bangladesh for London on 11 September 2008. They have not return to the country since, nor did they register as voters.