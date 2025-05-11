BNP welcomes ban on Awami League

Following a meeting of the advisory council on Saturday night, law adviser professor Asif Nazrul informed journalists that the interim government had decided to prohibit all activities of the Awami League, including its presence in cyberspace, under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The move aims to safeguard national security and sovereignty, ensure the safety of July Movement activists, and protect complainants and witnesses involved in the International Crimes Tribunal, till completion of the trial of Awami League and its leaders.

Mirza Fakhrul noted that his party welcomes the move and views the decision to amend relevant laws and prosecute the fascist party as appropriate. However, he added that had the government acted earlier in line with BNP's repeated demands, it could have avoided the uncomfortable and reactionary position it is now in.

The BNP secretary general in his statement said that during meetings with the chief adviser on 10 February and 16 April, BNP had submitted written demands calling for the Awami League to be brought under judicial proceedings as a political party accused of genocide and crimes against humanity. The party had also called for swift justice against the fascist regime and its collaborators to cleanse the political landscape.

“We clearly articulated in our discussions that the fascist Awami League must be legally banned. We have reiterated these demands repeatedly in public rallies and discussions,” Mirza Fakhrul said.