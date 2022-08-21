None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Information Minister

The minister stated these while addressing a discussion marking the National Mourning Day organised by United Islami Party at Mohanagar Nattyomancha in the capital.
In the beginning of his speech, Hasan paid rich tribute to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata and other martyrs of 15 August.
He said Bangabandhu was killed when he was leading the country on the path of prosperity after the independence. Bangabandhu was killed through the conspiracies of the country’s ant-liberation and international evil forces who were against the independence of Bangladesh, he added.
The minister further said Bangabandhu had established the Islamic Foundation, made Bangladesh a member of OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and demanded that Pakistan should recognise Bangladesh.
He said Bangabandhu’s daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina is making outstanding contributions to Islam in the country. And the Awami League doesn’t use the religion for any political gain and the party is working for the welfare of Islam and wellbeing of alem-olemas, he added.
“There was a demand for hundred years of alem’s society to establish an Islami-Arabic university. But it was not fulfilled even during the Pakistan regime. But prime minister Sheikh Hasina has established the Islami-Arabic University in 2013. It’s now a reality, not a dream,” said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
The minister said there were only a few masque-based maktabs across the country 13 years ago. But, now about 100,000 mosque-based maktabs have been established after the Awami League government took charges and the alems are getting Tk 5,200 as allowance, he added.
He said teachers of Darul Arkam Ebtadayee Madrashas are getting Tk 12,000 each as allowances. On the other hand, BNP-Jamaat didn’t do anything for religion, but it uses religion when elections come, Hasan added.
The minister urged all to remain alert against all conspiracies.
Chairman of the party Md Ismail Hossain presided over the meeting.