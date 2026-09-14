UP elections planned in 7 phases, first phase likely on 12 November
The election commission (EC) has planned to hold union parishad (UP) elections in seven phases. The first phase is likely to be held on 12 November.
Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah told journalists this at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon today, Monday.
The election commissioner also said the possible dates for the seven phases are 12 November for the first phase, 13 December for the second, 30 December for the third, 17 January for the fourth, 4 February for the fifth, 22 April for the sixth and 27 May for the seventh.
Earlier, in August this year, the EC had planned to announce the election schedule and hold local government elections from October.
In June, in response to a question in parliament, the then local government minister had said that local government elections could begin across the country in phases from September or October, after the monsoon season this year. However, that did not happen.
Elections will have to be held for five types of local government institutions: union parishads, pourashavas, upazila parishads, zilla parishads and city corporations. The EC’s plan is to begin with union parishad elections.