UP elections planned in 7 phases, first phase likely on 12 November

The election commission (EC) has planned to hold union parishad (UP) elections in seven phases. The first phase is likely to be held on 12 November.

Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah told journalists this at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon today, Monday.

The election commissioner also said the possible dates for the seven phases are 12 November for the first phase, 13 December for the second, 30 December for the third, 17 January for the fourth, 4 February for the fifth, 22 April for the sixth and 27 May for the seventh.