17 parties reject polls schedule, 15 welcome while 12 yet to disclose stance

A total of 17 out of 44 registered political parties of the country rejected the polls schedule announced by the election commission (EC) on Wednesday evening.

Ruling Awami League (AL) and 14 other parties welcomed the polls schedule. The remaining 12 parties are yet to disclose their stance on the issue.

The ruling AL is gearing up for the election while Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been waging movement demanding the polls held under a neutral administration.

Jatiya Party, which is the opposition party in parliament, has neither rejected nor welcomed the schedule. The party is still hoping of a consensus.

Jamaat-e-Islami, which lost its registration in a court order, termed the polls schedule ‘a blueprint of the ruling party’ and rejected it.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule of the 12th parliamentary election on Wednesday. As per the schedule, the next general election will be held on 7 January.

Since the schedule was announced, many political parties and alliances have expressed their reactions to it.