Abduction attempt on independent candidate in Chuadanga

There have been reports of escalating violence and attacks on the workers and supporters of independent candidates since the beginning of the campaign for the 12th national election. Now two candidates themselves complained that their campaigning is being hindered. An attempt has been made to abduct one of them while another candidate was attacked.

Chuadanga’s independent candidate and central Awami League leader Dilip Kumar Agarwala alleged supporters of the ruling party’s boat symbol detained him for two hours while he was running an election campaign on Saturday night. In an attempted abduction, the miscreants hold pistol to Dilip’s head. The police arrested five workers-supporters of the boat symbol over the allegation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Congress nominated candidate Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam has allegedly been attacked by the supporters of the ruling party’s boat symbol in Bogura during the election campaign.