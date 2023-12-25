Abduction attempt on independent candidate in Chuadanga

There have been reports of escalating violence and attacks on the workers and supporters of independent candidates since the beginning of the campaign for the 12th national election. Now two candidates themselves complained that their campaigning is being hindered. An attempt has been made to abduct one of them while another candidate was attacked.
Chuadanga’s independent candidate and central Awami League leader Dilip Kumar Agarwala alleged supporters of the ruling party’s boat symbol detained him for two hours while he was running an election campaign on Saturday night. In an attempted abduction, the miscreants hold pistol to Dilip’s head. The police arrested five workers-supporters of the boat symbol over the allegation.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Congress nominated candidate Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam has allegedly been attacked by the supporters of the ruling party’s boat symbol in Bogura during the election campaign.
At least six incidents of violence were reported in six constituencies from Saturday night to Sunday. At least nine people were injured in these incidents. The election campaign started on 18 December. From that day to yesterday, clashes took place in 52 places in seven days.
I thought I would get respect as a candidate, but they didn't show anyDilip Kumar Agarwala
Independent candidate and member of central Awami League's sub-committee on industries and commerce Dilip Kumar Agarwala's car was intercepted while campaigning in Chuadanga-1 (part of Alamdanga and Sadar) constituency. Dilip alleged that when he reached Bhandardaha area of Sadar last Saturday around 9:30pm, around 50 youths stopped him and three cars of his workers. The youth were chanting slogans in support of the boat. At one point the youths pointed a pistol to his head and tried to abduct him. After being confined for more than two hours, Dilip was rescued around 11:00pm with the help of Chuadanga’s deputy commissioner Kissinger Chakma and superintendent of police RM Faizur Rahman.
Independent candidate Dilip is the managing director of Diamond World. He told Prothom Alo, "I thought I would get respect as a candidate, but they didn't show any."
Boat candidate in the constituency and district Awami League president Solaiman Haque Zoardar will hold a press conference on the incident today, Monday.
Dilip’s chief election coordinator Md Abdul Malek filed a case with Sadar police station over the incident early yesterday morning. Later, the police arrested five workers of the boat symbol, including general secretary of Sadar upazila Awami League and chairman of Kutubpur union parishad Ali Ahmed Hasanuzzaman. A court ordered Hasanuzzaman to be sent to jail yesterday.
Hero Alam’s campaign attacked again
In Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) constituency, Bangladesh Congress nominated candidate Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam (green coconut symbol) has again brought allegations of attack during his election campaign. The attack took place in Kahalu Bazar yesterday evening. Hero Alam alleged that the activists-supporters of the boat symbol carried out the attack.
He complained that boat supporters led by one Ramzan Ali barred him while he along with 14-15 were campaigning at Kahalu Bazar. At one point of altercation, boat supporters attacked him with sticks. The attackers were leaders-activists of Awami League and Jubo League.
Kahalu upazila Awami League’s president Helal Uddin Kabiraj said Ramzan Ali does not belong to Awami League. He might have a link with Jasad.
He added that the Awami League would not take responsibility if someone from Jasad attacked a rival candidate.
Hero Alam alleged of being attacked while campaigning at Muradpur Bazar in Nandigram upazila earlier on Saturday.
Asked about the incident, Nandigram police station’s officer in charge Saikat Hasan said, “We have not received any complaint of attack on Hero Alam.”
Threats of two candidates
In Meherpur-1 (Sadar-Mujibnagar), independent candidate Abdul Mannan, who is a former president of district unit Awami League and lawmaker, called Sadar upazila health and family planning officer and threatened him. Call recording of the conversation between Mannan and officer Alok Kumar Das went viral on social media. But the official did not file any written complaint over the incident.
Public administration ministry affairs state minister Farhad Hossain is the candidate of ruling party from Meherpur-1.
"If I hear you uttering even a single word about casting votes for the minister, I would evict you from Meherpur no matter if I become MP or not."
In the call record, Mannan was heard telling Alok, “Listen Alok Kumar Das, you are living a cosy life here coming from outside. You’ve earned a lot of money. I am as bad a man as good. State minister Farhad did not give you the promotion, the Bangladesh government did. If I hear you uttering even a single word about casting votes for the minister, I would evict you from Meherpur no matter if I become MP or not. If you become careful, then my love will continue for you.”
Boat candidate and current MP for Brahmanbaria-1 threatened a union parishad chairman in an open rally for joining with an independent candidate. The video went viral on social media. Brahmanbaria-1 MP BM Farhad Hossain earlier threatened a journalist recently.
Addressing an election rally at Kunda High School ground on Friday afternoon, Farhad Hossain threatened Kunda UP chairman Nasir Uddin Bhuiyan.
“Your name would be obliterated from Nasirnagar,” Farhad said, mentioning Nasir.
Expelled BNP leader Syed AK Ekramuzzaman is contesting from this constituency. Many Awami League leaders and former BNP leaders are supporting Ekramuzzaman in the election.
UP chairman Nasir said he is feeling insecure after the MP threatened to wipe out his name from Nasirnagar.
Attack on supporters of independent candidate
Clashes continue unabated between supporters of Awami League and independent candidates in Chattogram-3 (Swandip) constituency. At least eight people were injured in a total of five incidents of attack that took place over a week. Supporters of an independent candidate came under attack at Santoshpur area in the upazila at around 9:00pm on Sunday night. The people were injured in the incident.
Supporters of Awami League candidate and current MP Mamtaz Begum allegedly attacked supporters of independent candidate Jahid Ahmmed Tulu in Manikganj-2. Three activists of the independent candidate were injured in the incident that took place in Harirampur Sadar upazila on Sunday afternoon.
In Rangpur-2 (Badarganj-Taraganj), followers of independent candidate Bishwanath Sarker Bitu were allegedly beaten up by supporters of boat candidate Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury alias Duke Chowdhury at around 10:30pm on Saturday. Ahsanul could not be reached for a comment over the incident. Accused boat supporter Mahbub Hasan, however, denied the allegation.
In Mymensingh’s Nandail, boat supporters were allegedly beaten up by workers of independent candidate Md Anowarul Abedin Khan at around 1:00am on Saturday.