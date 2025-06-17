Press secretary expects Jamaat to join consensus commission meeting tomorrow

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam has expressed hope that Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will take part in Wednesday’s talks with the National Consensus Commission and political parties.

“We have spoken to Jamaat-e-Islami. We believe they will join tomorrow’s discussions,” said Shafiqul Alam.

He made the remarks at a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Regarding allegations of biased activities of the government and the National Consensus Commission, Shafiqul Alam said, “We are trying to maintain a completely neutral stance. We consider all political parties that took part in the mass uprising to be equally important. We believe the consensus commission is maintaining its neutrality. The ongoing discussions by the commission to implement reforms are extremely important.”