BNP permanently expels 29 leaders

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expelled its 29 leaders for competing in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation elections violating the party’s decision to abstain from any polls under the incumbent government.
The dismissed leaders, including Gazipur Sadar Thana BNP president Mujibur Sarker, were competing for councillor post in the elections.
The expulsion order was issued through a letter signed by the party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday.
The letter said BNP has made the organisational decision against those who has been contesting as councillor candidates in the GCC polls violating the party’s decision. Though the party served show-cause notices to the leaders, instead of providing satisfactory answers they were continuing their candidature. That is why the 29 leaders were expelled from the party permanently as per the party constitution, it added.
Of the 29 expelled leaders, 25 are competing as general councillor candidates and four for reserved female councillor posts.
Earlier, on 6 May, Prothom Alo ran a report under the heading ‘24 BNP leaders-activists competing for councillor posts in Gazipur city polls’.
Gazipur BNP member secretary Shawkat Hossain Sarker told Prothom Alo that violating the central decision 30 BNP leaders took part in the polls. One of them withdrew the candidature. That is why the party made the decision to expel the 29 leaders from the party permanently.