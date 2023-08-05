Awami League: Expelled leaders active to get back party posts

Former Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) mayor Jahangir Alam was twice expelled from the Awami League and later, he was permanently expelled from the party for making his mother Jayeda Khatun an independent candidate in the GCC polls held in May.

Jahangir Alam’s mother was elected the GCC mayor defeating Awami League nominated candidate Azmat Ullah.

Jahangir now eyes the president post of Gazipur City Awami League. Several Awami League leaders said it won’t be a surprise if his wish is fulfilled as he has been assured by a vital quarter of the party.

Right after that, Jahangir Alam brought a large number of people to Awami League’s 'peace rally' in Dhaka last May.

Jahangir’s followers were also highly active in the Abdullahpur-Tongi area on the day of the BNP’s (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) sit-in programmes at different entry points of Dhaka.