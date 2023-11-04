Police tighten security at Naya Paltan area

Police have tightened security in front of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) office at Naya Paltan in the capital.
The number of police has been increased and iron blocks have been kept on the road in front of the party office since Saturday morning.
Police have been on high alert round the clock for a week in front of the office.
The law enforcing agency members have been staying here since BNP leaders and activists clashed with the police centering the BNP's grand rally on 28 October.
The main gate of the office is locked for seven days and the leaders and activists are not visiting the office due to the tough stance of the police.
Md Raihan, a security guard of a ATM booth of near BNP central office told Prothom Alo at around 6:30pm on Saturday that none visited the BNP office after 28 October. The police stand guard round the clock.
While visiting in front of the office on Saturday evening, it was found ten rod blocks were kept there. Although a 20-member team of police carried out duties for the last couple of days, the number of police officers increased by twice today.
Motijheel division of police assistant commissioner Golam Ruhani said Awami League had a rally at Arambagh area on Saturday. The leaders and activists joined the rally via the Naya Paltan road. Security has been increased so that no untoward incident takes place. Besides, BNP has a blockade programme from Sunday. So security in the Naya Paltan area has been raised.