Police tighten security at Naya Paltan area

Police have tightened security in front of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) office at Naya Paltan in the capital.

The number of police has been increased and iron blocks have been kept on the road in front of the party office since Saturday morning.

Police have been on high alert round the clock for a week in front of the office.

The law enforcing agency members have been staying here since BNP leaders and activists clashed with the police centering the BNP's grand rally on 28 October.

The main gate of the office is locked for seven days and the leaders and activists are not visiting the office due to the tough stance of the police.