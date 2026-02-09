Election rally
Let’s work hard, stay united, and build the nation: Tarique Rahman
The country can be truly served not by criticising political opponents, but by presenting a clear and credible plan to transform the lives of the people, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman said on Monday.
He made the remarks while addressing an election rally for the Dhaka-10 constituency at the Kalabagan Krirachakra ground in the capital in the afternoon. The rally was presided over by BNP candidate for Dhaka-10, Rabiul Alam Rabi.
“I firmly believe in the conviction held by martyred president Ziaur Rahman and by leader Khaleda Zia–that Bangladesh is our first and final destination. Despite relentless oppression and persecution, she did not leave the country. She said the people of this country are her family. Let us work hard, stay united, and build the nation. Because above all else—Bangladesh comes first,” Tarique Rahman said.
He further said, “At today’s election rally, we could easily spend time talking about our political opponents. We could criticise different individuals and different issues. But does merely talking benefit the country or the people? No, it does not. The real benefit for the country and its people comes only when a political party possesses a clear plan and effective programmes to change the people’s destiny.”
Tarique Rahman announced that BNP would introduce an “agriculture card” to stand by farmers, and a “family card” to support mothers and homemakers across the country.
These initiatives aim to empower marginalised, working women in both rural and urban areas and help them become self-reliant, he said.
Tarique Rahman also said that technology-based education would be ensured by gradually providing computers to schoolteachers across the country. To deliver healthcare services to the doorsteps of marginalised people in both cities and villages, he announced plans to recruit 100,000 health workers.
Referring to migrant workers, the BNP chairman also said that the country runs on the hard-earned foreign currency sent home by nearly 15 million expatriate brothers and sisters.
He said an “expatriate card” would be introduced to reduce harassment, ensure their security abroad, and guarantee a dignified life upon their return to Bangladesh.
Speaking about religious figures, Tarique Rahman said that many imams, khatibs, muezzins of mosques and madrasahs, as well as other religious leaders, live in inhumane conditions.
If BNP forms the government, it will ensure a dignified standard of living for them, he pledged.
Stating that BNP has many more plans, Tarique Rahman said, “The core objective of all these plans is one: transforming the lives of the people of Bangladesh. Martyred president Ziaur Rahman turned a famine-stricken Bangladesh into a food-self-sufficient nation, even a food-exporting country. Under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh advanced along the path of industrialisation. At that time, international media recognised Bangladesh as an “emerging tiger”. She ensured free education for girls up to higher secondary level. This history proves that the BNP has the experience and capability to govern the country.”
Describing 12 February as a long-awaited day for the nation, Tarique Rahman said, “The election on the 12th is not merely a voting day. It is the vote for which the people of Bangladesh have waited for 16 years.”
Warning of conspiracies and attempts to undermine the election, he said, “We have seen members of one group being caught while attempting to produce fake ballot seals. Therefore, democracy-loving people across the country, including Dhaka-10, must remain vigilant. If anyone asks for a bKash number, NID number, or any other personal information, it must be understood that there is a conspiracy behind it. If these attempts are not resisted, the voting rights achieved through the blood of martyrs may once again come under threat.”
Earlier, while addressing an election rally for the Dhaka-17 constituency at a field adjacent to Banani Bazar, Tarique Rahman pledged to build a safe Bangladesh.
He said BNP’s goal is to establish a state where all citizens can move freely and safely at any time of day or night and live peacefully with their families.
Today, Tarique Rahman is scheduled to attend a total of eight election rallies in his own constituency and seven parliamentary constituencies in Dhaka South.
After Banani and Kalabagan, he is set to address rallies at Pirzangi Mazar Road in Dhaka-8, Manda Tarun Sangha ground in Dhaka-9, Shahid Faruk Road in Jatrabari under Dhaka-5, Jurain–Dayaganj Road in Dhaka-4, Dhupkhola ground in Dhaka-6, and Lalbagh Balur Math in Dhaka-7.
Earlier, on Sunday, Tarique Rahman attended election rallies in six parliamentary constituencies of Dhaka north.