Let’s work hard, stay united, and build the nation: Tarique Rahman

The country can be truly served not by criticising political opponents, but by presenting a clear and credible plan to transform the lives of the people, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman said on Monday.

He made the remarks while addressing an election rally for the Dhaka-10 constituency at the Kalabagan Krirachakra ground in the capital in the afternoon. The rally was presided over by BNP candidate for Dhaka-10, Rabiul Alam Rabi.

“I firmly believe in the conviction held by martyred president Ziaur Rahman and by leader Khaleda Zia–that Bangladesh is our first and final destination. Despite relentless oppression and persecution, she did not leave the country. She said the people of this country are her family. Let us work hard, stay united, and build the nation. Because above all else—Bangladesh comes first,” Tarique Rahman said.