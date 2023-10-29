BNP wasn't prepared for such an incident

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had no preparation for any incident where the government would resort to provocation to foil their grand rally in a planned manner, even after giving them permission, BNP leaders have said.

BNP had a plan to set a final date for the resignation for the government at the grand rally, but that has not been possible.

Before speeches by important leaders including the chief guest, the grand rally was foiled by attacks and clashes.

The BNP leaders think the grand rally has been foiled to stop the united movement of one-point demand of the opposition parties ahead of the national election as the government had an apprehension from the beginning that there would be an eruption of public wrath against the government. The government had a fear that such a grand rally or gathering may turn into a tide of people. To stop that, a situation was created in a planned way to foil the grand rally by utilising the law enforcing agencies.

In a statement sent to the media on Saturday night, Mirza Fakhrul said police and goons of Awami League in a planned manner opened fired and carried out attacks. Jubo Dal leader Shamim Molla has been killed. This planned chaos and armed attacks are unprecedented and despicable.