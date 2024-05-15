US not going against people of Bangladesh: Fakhrul 

Arguing in favour of his statement, Mirza Fakhrul Islam noted that the US human rights report had mentioned more issues than those the local media speak about. It proves that they are not happy with the current situation in Bangladesh.

He also mentioned the courtesy of maintaining diplomatic relations among the countries.

“All have to maintain diplomatic relations with other countries. This is why they continue it (relations). They even have to maintain relations with military rulers. Against the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, they are doing what they feel is beneficial to them. Still, they are not doing anything against the people of Bangladesh,” he explained.