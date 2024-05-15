US not going against people of Bangladesh: Fakhrul
The democratic world, including the United States, is not happy with the current environment in Bangladesh. They are doing what they feel beneficial to them, without going against the people of Bangladesh.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), made the statement while talking to reporters at the party chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan area on Wednesday.
Drawing his attention to the ongoing Dhaka trip of US assistant secretary Donald Lu, a journalist sought to know if he feels that the western world has shifted its previous stance in favour of a free and fair election in Bangladesh.
In response, the BNP leader said, “I don’t know in which stance you thought them to be. What we have seen is that they are talking in favour of a free, fair, and neutral election, and they still maintain it.”
Arguing in favour of his statement, Mirza Fakhrul Islam noted that the US human rights report had mentioned more issues than those the local media speak about. It proves that they are not happy with the current situation in Bangladesh.
He also mentioned the courtesy of maintaining diplomatic relations among the countries.
“All have to maintain diplomatic relations with other countries. This is why they continue it (relations). They even have to maintain relations with military rulers. Against the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, they are doing what they feel is beneficial to them. Still, they are not doing anything against the people of Bangladesh,” he explained.