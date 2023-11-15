BNP rejects polls schedule

Photo

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has rejected the schedule of the 12th parliamentary election.

BNP senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the party’s reaction at a virtual press briefing an hour after chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal unveiled the schedule of the12th parliamentary election during a televised speech on Wednesday evening.

Terming this arrangement of election as a ‘vote drama’, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said people will not allow the government to implement this polls schedule.

