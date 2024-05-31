14-party alliance exists in name only, partners in dark
The gulf between the Awami League (AL) and its allies in the 14-party alliance has significantly widened, reaching a point where the alliance's existence is largely nominal. Political programmes of the alliance have become mostly formalities.
Sources from both the Awami League and its alliance partners reveal that the ruling party is reluctant to be seen as responsible for breaking the alliance. Instead, it prefers to maintain the alliance on paper. Meanwhile, the other alliance members lack the political influence to publicly sever ties. Consequently, the future of the alliance now depends on the evolving political landscape.
During a meeting on 23 May with prime minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina in the chair, alliance members openly questioned the relevance of the 14-party coalition. The AL responded affirmatively, indicating that the meeting itself demonstrated the alliance's importance. However, the party also reminded its partners of their political weaknesses, urging them to strengthen their own positions.
An anonymous leader from one of the AL’s alliance partners told Prothom Alo that when the alliance was established in 2004, it was intended to collectively wage movements, contest elections, and form governments. However, since 2018, the alliance members have not been part of the AL government, and there has been no significant street movement. The alliance’s activities are now limited to occasional central meetings, with no presence elsewhere.
This leader noted that although the alliance still participates in elections together, the partners’ influence has been steadily declining. Currently, the alliance has only two representatives in parliament, rendering it largely ineffectual.
AL’s stance on election
Sources indicate that the Awami League (AL) and the government want the support of some progressive parties and political leaders. Consequently, the ruling party reluctantly allocates some parliamentary seats to its alliance partners. However, the AL makes no such compromises in local government elections. The party's top leadership believes that these partners lack a significant voter base. Some senior AL leaders have openly commented on the alliance partners' lack of popular support. As a result, the AL has adopted a strategy to maintain the alliance in name only, a strategy evident in the last general election. In the last general election, the AL allocated the fewest seats ever to its alliance partners, leaving only six constituencies. Instead of fielding its candidates in these seats, AL permitted independent candidates of the party to run. As a result, only Workers Party chairman Rashed Khan Menon and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal central leader AKM Rezaul Karim managed to win. Even some top leaders of the alliance, who had been elected as lawmakers three or more times, were defeated by independent candidates backed by the ruling party. This electoral setback for the alliance partners deepened the rift within the coalition.
Amir Hossain Amu, the coordinator of the 14-party alliance, told Prothom Alo that more meetings should be convened with the alliance partners.
Amu, a senior AL leader, stated that he would soon hold meetings with the alliance components to determine the next course of action.
Allies to be vocal on public-interest issues
The alliance members believe that the government as well as the ruling party does not give importance to the alliance, unless it is under pressure at home and abroad.
Therefore, the alliance members are planning to exert pressure on the government, through street programmes on various public-interest-related issues, including rising commodity prices, money laundering, corruption, and communalism.
According to sources, the parties will come up with programmes following the announcement of the next budget and the Eid-ul-Azha.
A senior leader of a member party told Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity that the alliance members considered the meeting with the prime minister as a determiner. But the reality was in stark contrast as the meeting did not yield any significant results.
However, Hasanul Haque Inu, president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD), expressed his optimism about joint political activities on a larger scale in the coming days. If it does not happen, his party will take to the streets with various programmes on issues like price hikes, corruption, and money laundering.
Awami League faced significant political pressure after its defeat to the BNP in parliamentary elections in 2001. The 14-party alliance took birth following the grenade attack on the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina on 21 August, 2004.
According to the member pirates, the alliance has seen diminishing cohesion since 2018.
Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers Party, acknowledged the growing distance within the alliance and said they are trying to address the issues. They comprised the main party about the prevailing situation, including lack of political programmes and organisational conducts. Time will determine the rest.
“We will now go back to our party. We are listening to others. We will take to the streets with our own programmes,” he said.