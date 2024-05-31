14-party alliance exists in name only, partners in dark

During a meeting on 23 May with prime minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina in the chair, alliance members openly questioned the relevance of the 14-party coalition. The AL responded affirmatively, indicating that the meeting itself demonstrated the alliance's importance. However, the party also reminded its partners of their political weaknesses, urging them to strengthen their own positions. This response has heightened uncertainty among the partners about the alliance's future.

An anonymous leader from one of the AL’s alliance partners told Prothom Alo that when the alliance was established in 2004, it was intended to collectively wage movements, contest elections, and form governments. However, since 2018, the alliance members have not been part of the AL government, and there has been no significant street movement. The alliance’s activities are now limited to occasional central meetings, with no presence elsewhere.

This leader noted that although the alliance still participates in elections together, the partners’ influence has been steadily declining. Currently, the alliance has only two representatives in parliament, rendering it largely ineffectual.