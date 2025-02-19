Shibir, SAD carried out the attack in KUET to blame us: Chhatra Dal leaders
The leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal have alleged that some Shibir activists and some students under the banner of Students Against Discrimination carried out the attack to blame them.
They also alleged that the convener of the KUET unit of the Student Movement Against Discrimination, Omar Faruk, led the attack while central convener Hasnat Abdullah monitored it.
The JCD leaders came up with these remarks at a press conference held at the games room of the Dhaka University Student-Teacher Center (TSC) on Wednesday. They also alleged that a 'mob' was being created and propaganda was being spread against the JCD.
Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin said, “Every major fire in Bangladesh starts with a small short circuit. Yesterday, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s unruly mob initiated such an act. The attack was led by Convener Omar Faruq and monitored from the center by Hasnat Abdullah.”
Nasir further claimed that Chhatra Shibir members, fearing exposure after recent mass uprisings, carried out the attack on Chhatra Dal members. According to him, when injured students sought refuge in local shops, the attackers turned on the shopkeepers as well, triggering a violent clash with residents.
Chhatra Dal leaders said that the violence began during a rally organized under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. They accused KUET committee convener Omar Faruq of instigating the rally, which they claim unexpectedly turned into an assault on Chhatra Dal supporters.
Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam said, “Based on victims’ testimonies, media reports, images, and videos, we found that the first attack came from that rally.” He reiterated that as injured students tried to escape, they were assaulted again, leading to retaliation from local residents. This escalated into a full-blown clash at the KUET gate, lasting for about an hour.
Chhatra Dal announced that a three-member investigation committee had been dispatched to KUET to probe the incident. While they acknowledged that conclusions should not be drawn before an official administrative report is released, their written statement directly accused Chhatra Shibir, Hasnat Abdullah, and KUET convener Omar Faruq of orchestrating the attack.
They also clarified that Chhatra Dal does not have an active committee at KUET and that the three students who were attacked were regular students. Therefore, they argued, blaming Chhatra Dal for the violence was a deliberate attempt to tarnish their image.