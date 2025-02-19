Shibir, SAD carried out the attack in KUET to blame us: Chhatra Dal leaders

The leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal have alleged that some Shibir activists and some students under the banner of Students Against Discrimination carried out the attack to blame them.

They also alleged that the convener of the KUET unit of the Student Movement Against Discrimination, Omar Faruk, led the attack while central convener Hasnat Abdullah monitored it.

The JCD leaders came up with these remarks at a press conference held at the games room of the Dhaka University Student-Teacher Center (TSC) on Wednesday. They also alleged that a 'mob' was being created and propaganda was being spread against the JCD.