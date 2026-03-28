Interrogation reveals many names behind '1/11' events

Sources linked to intelligence agencies have said that during the interrogation of former army officer and ex-MP Masud Uddin Chowdhury, who was arrested in a human trafficking case, the names of several officials from that time have emerged as key figures behind the '1/11' events.

A list of these individuals has already been prepared, and steps are being taken to impose travel bans on those currently in the country.

The source further said that those identified include not only the chiefs of the three armed forces at the time but also several influential military and civilian officials.

They are alleged to have played roles behind the scenes in removing the caretaker government of Professor Iajuddin Ahmed on 11 January 2007, and establishing the army-backed '1/11' government.

Intelligence agencies are now examining their roles and involvement.

According to intelligence sources, the roles, financial transactions, and subsequent activities of those who were behind the change of government during the '1/11' period are now being re-evaluated. Further legal action may be taken based on interrogation and investigation.