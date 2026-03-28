2 former officials on remand
Interrogation reveals many names behind '1/11' events
Sources linked to intelligence agencies have said that during the interrogation of former army officer and ex-MP Masud Uddin Chowdhury, who was arrested in a human trafficking case, the names of several officials from that time have emerged as key figures behind the '1/11' events.
A list of these individuals has already been prepared, and steps are being taken to impose travel bans on those currently in the country.
The source further said that those identified include not only the chiefs of the three armed forces at the time but also several influential military and civilian officials.
They are alleged to have played roles behind the scenes in removing the caretaker government of Professor Iajuddin Ahmed on 11 January 2007, and establishing the army-backed '1/11' government.
Intelligence agencies are now examining their roles and involvement.
According to intelligence sources, the roles, financial transactions, and subsequent activities of those who were behind the change of government during the '1/11' period are now being re-evaluated. Further legal action may be taken based on interrogation and investigation.
Lieutenant General (retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, known as one of the key figures behind '1/11', was arrested late Monday night from his residence in the Baridhara DOHS area of the capital by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
He was taken on a five-day remand by a court on Tuesday in connection with a human trafficking case filed with Paltan police station.
Masud Uddin Chowdhury, currently in DB custody, was interrogated for the third consecutive day yesterday. A relevant source said that investigators are questioning him about how he became influential during the '1/11' period and allegations that he later benefited by using state machinery during the Awami League government’s tenure.
He has claimed innocence on some matters and provided misleading information on others. The information obtained needs verification, and therefore more time is required for interrogation.
When contacted, DB Joint Commissioner (Cyber) Syed Harun-or-Rashid said the investigation is ongoing and still at a preliminary stage.
The DB has found information on a total of 11 cases against Masud Uddin Chowdhury, including allegations of murder, money laundering, human trafficking, and fraud.
It is also learned that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is taking steps to investigate allegations of financial corruption against him.
Interrogation of Mamun Khaled begins
Meanwhile, former Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Lieutenant General (retd) Sheikh Mamun Khaled, is also being interrogated.
On Thursday, a court granted a five-day remand in connection with the murder of fruit trader Delwar Hossain in Mirpur during the July uprising. Friday marked the first day of his remand in DB custody.
Sheikh Mamun Khaled was detained Wednesday night from the Mirpur area of Dhaka by the DB. During 2007–08, under the army-backed caretaker government, he served in various positions within DGFI, most recently as Director of the Counter Intelligence Bureau (CIB).
He remained in that position even after the Awami League came to power and later served as DGFI Director General from 2011 to 2013.
DB Joint Commissioner Mohammad Nasirul Islam told Prothom Alo yesterday that Sheikh Mamun Khaled is currently being questioned regarding the case itself.
He has held several important positions in the state at different times and had the capacity to commit crimes by using his authority. Allegations related to misuse of power will be examined one by one. Interrogation is ongoing.