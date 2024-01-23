Bangladesh probably only country where PM selects opposition: Rizvi
Bangladesh is probably the only country in the world where the prime minister selects who would be the opposition in parliament, said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Tuesday.
He was addressing a media conference at the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters at around 11:30 am.
“The electoral system in the country has been made completely unreliable, ineffective and ridiculous just because of one power-hungry person," alleged the senior leader of the key opposition party.
Mentioning the killing of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sepoy Mohammad Raisuddin along the Dhanyakhola border in Benapole of Jashore by India’s Border Security Force (BSF), he also alleged that there is no security of life of BGB members, who have been carrying out duties on the border.
The incident reportedly took place at around 5:30 am on Monday.
Speaking about this, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “Until now we have seen India’s BSF killing common Bangladeshi nationals. But now we are seeing that there is no security for the BGB members either. Killing of a sovereign country’s border force by another country’s border force is not a normal incident. This is an issue of independence and sovereignty of the country.”
Mentioning ongoing cold wave, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi asked how people would buy warm clothes when they have been struggling to buy food and other daily essentials. “This government is indifferent to the cold-hit people.”