Demise of Tofail Ahmed: A veteran sidelined within his party in his final years

Tofail Ahmed, a monumental figure across critical epochs of Bangladesh’s political history, has passed away. For nearly a decade and a half, he remained marginalised within party politics; ironically, at the time of his demise, the activities of the Awami League stand banned.

Yet, it was this very Tofail Ahmed who attained immense popularity as a student leader and Vice President (VP) of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) in the previous century.

He became a Member of Parliament (MP) at the tender age of 27, enjoying the close companionship of Bangabandhu. Subsequently, he served as a crucial leader within the Awami League and held ministerial portfolios on multiple occasions.

Following a prolonged illness, Tofail Ahmed passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital. He was 82. Family members and close associates revealed that he had been gravely ill since the beginning of 2024. At one stage, he was virtually confined to his home. His final days were spent under strict hospital and medical supervision.