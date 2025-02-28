No room for pro-India, Pakistan politics in Bangladesh: Nahid Islam

Convener of the newly floated political party, National Citizen Party or Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), Nahid Islam Friday said there would be no room for pro-India and Pakistan politics in Bangladesh.

“We will build the state keeping Bangladesh and the interest of people of Bangladesh in the front,” he said.

Nahid Islam made the remarks at the launching event of the NCP in the capital’s Manik Mia Avenue in front of the parliament complex on Friday afternoon.