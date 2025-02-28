Launching of NCP
No room for pro-India, Pakistan politics in Bangladesh: Nahid Islam
Convener of the newly floated political party, National Citizen Party or Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), Nahid Islam Friday said there would be no room for pro-India and Pakistan politics in Bangladesh.
“We will build the state keeping Bangladesh and the interest of people of Bangladesh in the front,” he said.
Nahid Islam made the remarks at the launching event of the NCP in the capital’s Manik Mia Avenue in front of the parliament complex on Friday afternoon.
Nahid Islam began his speech welcoming the student-people of the July mass uprising, family members of the martyrs and leaders of political parties. “We want to talk about the future. Having crossed the history of the past, we want to talk about a promising Bangladesh.”
Referring to a popular slogan of the July mass uprising, “Who are you, who I am; an alternative, an alternative,” he said this new party was launched from the perspective of that alternative. “Today, we swear from this stage, Bangladesh cannot be divided.”
He then started reading out a written speech.
The Jatiya Nagorik Committee provided a copy of the declaration to the media.
Following is the text of the declaration:
On the background of the July 2024 student-people uprising led by Anti-discrimination Students Movement, and at the initiative of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, we the student-people of Bangladesh are announcing that:
In the course of history, we the people of the Bengal delta have been prevailing as a community with a prosperous and own culture for a thousand years. The state of Pakistan emerged after a long battle of nearly 200 years against British colonial rule but the mass people of this country were not freed from oppression and discrimination.
As a result, Bangladesh was born as a state as hundreds of thousands of martyrs sacrificed their lives in the great Liberation War in 1971 following a long struggle for 23 years. But, the people of Bangladesh had to fight repeatedly for democracy for a long time after independence.
Student-people ousted the military government by shedding their blood in 1990. Yet, we could not fix a political settlement that can ensure democracy, equity, human dignity, social justice even after five decades of independence.
Rather, a cruel fascist rule was established in the past 15 years where democracy was destroyed using state agencies desperately for partisan interests. Muzzling of dissenting voices, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, rampant corruption and money laundering have been turned into a state culture.
* More to follow…