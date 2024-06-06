Mirza Fakhrul terms proposed budget as ‘anti-Bangladesh’

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has labeled the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 as anti-Bangladesh, saying it contains new schemes to facilitate the embezzlement of public money by the ruling party-backed looters.

“The government has become looters. The budget crafted by these looters seems to be aimed at further indulging in plundering. I believe that fresh plans have been devised in the budget for embezzlement (of public money),” he said.