Some political parties are deceiving the people in the name of consensus: Nahid Islam

Some political parties are deceiving the people in the name of national consensus by signing a mere piece of paper, said Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

He made this remark on Friday afternoon at the inaugural ceremony of the NCP’s workers’ wing, Jatiya Sramik Shakti, held in Eskaton, Dhaka.

As the chief guest at the event, Nahid Islam said that since the formation of the interim government following the mass uprising, several commissions have been created — including a labour commission — but there has been no discussion about them.