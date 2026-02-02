78 female candidates, majority highly educated, 65pc working women

The number of female candidates in the thirteenth national parliamentary election is 78. Apart from them, there is one candidate from the hijra community. Examination of the affidavits submitted to the election commission shows that 60 of the female candidates are graduates or postgraduates, meaning nearly 77 per cent are highly educated. The largest group of candidates, 30, are aged between 25 and 39. Professional analysis shows that 65 per cent of the women are employed.

The number of candidates for 300 seats in this election is 2,017, to be held on 12 February. Among them, the number of female candidates is 78, meaning women make up less than 4 per cent of the total. Sixty-one women are nominated by parties, while 17 are independent candidates.

Mir nadia nibin, member of the election system reform commission formed by the interim government and expert on governance processes and institutional reform, stated at an event on 28 January that the number of female candidates has decreased compared to the twelfth national parliamentary election in 2024.

In that election, there were 101 female candidates, accounting for more than 5 per cent of the total. Outside of female candidates, there were two candidates from the hijra and third-gender communities. She noted that from 1973 to 1988, the proportion of female candidates was below 1 per cent. In the 1991 and 1996 (held in June) elections, it exceeded 1 per cent. In 2001 it was 2 per cent, in 2008 it was 3.6 per cent, in 2014 it was over 5 per cent, and in 2018 it was nearly 4 per cent.