Both AL, BNP want EU by their side

The European Union (EU) did not send its observers during the last two national polls in 2014 and 2018, which were marred with various questions within and outside the country.

The Awami League government is now facing pressure to ensure that the upcoming national election is free and fair, while the opposition parties, including the BNP, have waged a movement against the electoral system.

Against such a backdrop, the government is intended to bring foreign observers, including the EU, to ensure credibility of the next election. Experts have described the government’s stance as a strategy to keep the situation in its favour.