RUCSU Poll: Shibir Panel fields female candidate, coordinator, minority representative
A former coordinator will contest for the GS post. The panel includes three female candidates and one minority candidate for an executive member position.
Chhatra Shibir, besides nominating its own leaders and activists, has also put forward a former coordinator for one of the top two positions in the Rajshahi University Central Student Union (RUCSU) elections. The ‘Shommilito Shikkharthi Jote’ panel announced by Shibir, also features women and students from minority communities.
The election is scheduled to be held on 25 September, while Shibir announced its panel on 7 September. Their Vice-President (VP) candidate is Mostakur Rahman, President of the organisation’s University unit.
Contesting for the General Secretary (GS) post is Fahim Reza, a former coordinator of the Rajshahi University anti-discrimination student movement. The Assistant General Secretary (AGS) candidate is Salman Sabbir, President of the University unit of an organisation named Socchar Students’ Network.
The panel includes three female candidates. In addition to the two designated women’s posts, another woman will contest for the Assistant Social Services Secretary position.
For the executive member post, Shibir has nominated a candidate from the Sanatan religious community. Dip Mahbub, who lost one eye during the July Movement, is also among Shibir’s panel candidates.
According to Shibir, they have nominated capable and qualified students from outside the organisation as well. This diversity, they claim, makes their panel inclusive, which they consider their strength.
From 'hiding' and ‘disguise’ to open participation
It was only at the time of the panel announcement that it became publicly known that AGS candidate Salman Sabbir is affiliated with Shibir, which students view as a surprise. Sabbir had been an active participant in the July Movement.
However, an even greater surprise in the committee is the inclusion of former coordinator Fazle Rabbi. There had been speculation on campus that former coordinators would form a separate panel. In the end, however, he has become a candidate on Shibir’s panel.
Prior to the fall of the Awami League government during the July Uprising, Islami Chhatra Shibir had been conducting organisational activities secretly. Its leaders and activists operated under concealed identities, holding positions in various university-based organisations. Following the July Uprising, they began to reveal their affiliations, at which point it became evident that many of the organisation’s members had been actively involved in the movement.
On 7 January, the University unit committee of Shibir was announced. Since the formation of this committee, the organisation’s leaders and activists have been carrying out various programmes on campus.
Shibir 'benefited' from multiple panels
As of Saturday, nine panels had been announced for RUCSU election. Reports suggest that preparations are underway for two more panels to come to light. It is widely discussed on campus that the greater the number of panels apart from Shibir’s, the more the votes will be divided, ultimately to Shibir’s advantage.
In Shibir’s panel, the candidate for Women’s Affairs Secretary is the President of the University unit of Islami Chhatri Sangstha. Campus discussions indicate that this organisation exerts considerable influence in the female student halls, having established a fixed support base.
Furthermore, even before coming put publicly, Shibir’s leaders had been engaged in various campus-based organisations. They developed strong connections with other members of these bodies, which is expected to influence the election outcome.