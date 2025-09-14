RUCSU Poll: Shibir Panel fields female candidate, coordinator, minority representative

Chhatra Shibir, besides nominating its own leaders and activists, has also put forward a former coordinator for one of the top two positions in the Rajshahi University Central Student Union (RUCSU) elections. The ‘Shommilito Shikkharthi Jote’ panel announced by Shibir, also features women and students from minority communities.

The election is scheduled to be held on 25 September, while Shibir announced its panel on 7 September. Their Vice-President (VP) candidate is Mostakur Rahman, President of the organisation’s University unit.

Contesting for the General Secretary (GS) post is Fahim Reza, a former coordinator of the Rajshahi University anti-discrimination student movement. The Assistant General Secretary (AGS) candidate is Salman Sabbir, President of the University unit of an organisation named Socchar Students’ Network.