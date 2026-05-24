Leftist parties lost in electoral field — and in politics too

For decades, leftist parties have claimed to do politics for the poor, workers, and peasants. But election results show that they are unable to attract even the votes of the very classes they claim to represent. In the 13th National Parliamentary Election, every candidate of the leftist alliance lost their security deposit.

Ahead of this election, nine left-oriented parties formed an alliance. It included almost every stream once identified as pro-China or pro-Soviet. Yet even after forming the alliance, they could not ensure single candidates in constituencies. For example, in the Kishoreganj-1 seat, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (BASAD), and the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist) fielded separate candidates. But none of them crossed even one thousand votes. Even Manisha Chakraborty, who received the highest number of votes among alliance candidates, was not the alliance’s sole candidate in Barishal-5.

In the last election, not only did leftist party candidates fail to win, but every alliance candidate lost their deposit. That means they failed to secure even one-eighth of the total votes cast in their respective constituencies. The alliance is called the “Ganatantrik Juktofront” (Democratic United Front). It was formally launched through a national convention on 29 November last year. The alliance fielded candidates in 149 constituencies.

BASAD’s prominent candidate Manisha Chakraborty received 22,486 votes in Barishal, which alliance leaders and activists viewed as respectable. CPB president Kazi Sazzad Zahir Chandan, from the alliance’s largest partner, received only 839 votes in Narsingdi-4. CPB general secretary Abdullah Kafi Ratan received 342 votes from Cumilla-5. BASAD general secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz and adviser Khalekuzzaman did not even contest the election.