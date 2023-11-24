The US is very pragmatic and will support us this time too: Foreign minister

Abdul Momen said, “Not many people were with us even in 1971. But we proved that we’re a victorious nation. We don’t need their help. But I want to say here that the US government is extremely pragmatic. They believe in the doctrine of reality. They extend their support when anything happens.



“When we achieved victory on 16 December, and sent a proposal for membership in the UN, the US supported that proposal 15 times. Some other countries vetoed, China did veto the proposal, But the US saw that since Bangladesh has been formed, a good government is in power, they gave us the support. This will happen this time too, they will provide us with the support. We expect that,” he insisted.

Mentioning that the condition of the country is very good, Abdul Momen said, “A festive environment has engulfed the country for the election. People from all walks of life believe in the dictum of ‘I’ll cast my vote for whomever I like’. We believe a fair election will be organised in the country.”

The minister also urged everyone to go for franchise along with their family members.