Reform commission recommendations
NCP agrees to 113 reform proposals
The National Citizen Party (NCP) said on Sunday they have agreed to 113 out of 166 recommendations on the reform of various sectors.
These 113 recommendations could be implemented through ordinance while recommendations that are related to the constitution require a national assembly election, the newly-formed political party said.
NCP’s reform coordination committee coordinator and joint convener Sarwar Tushar said this to the journalists in Dhaka after the party submitted their opinions to the National Consensus Commission.
Sarwar Tushar said they agreed to 113 proposals and agreed to parts of 29 proposals. They also gave opinions on spreadsheets, made comments on their disagreements to several proposals.