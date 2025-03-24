Hasnat, Sarjis’ Facebook posts on army chief meeting stir discontent in NCP

A state of discomfort and discontents engulfed the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) following the social media posts of the party’s chief organiser Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam on their meeting with army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman.

Many leaders of the NCP, however, see the two leaders’ posts on social media platform Facebook as the ‘politics of gaining personal popularity. Talks are also making rounds inside the NCP over its leaders making posts on Facebook randomly without any discussion in party forum with several leaders raising questions on whether such activities are making the NCP is a laughingstock.

In a Facebook post on last Thursday night, Hasnat Abdullah wrote a proposal on the rehabilitation of Awami League was placed after he and another individual was called to the cantonment. The post drew reactions in the following the days. Meanwhile, Sarjis Alam said in a Facebook post on Sunday, “I think the process of how these speeches came to fore through the Facebook post was not proper.”

NCP joint chief coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud commented on Sarjis’ post, “What is this bother! I am saying it publicly, one of you two is lying. This cannot continue. When people are seeing hope in the NCP, whose agenda is it to make the party controversial in this way.”