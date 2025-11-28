Social media being used to form mobs: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks at the opening session of the biennial council, 2025 of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), held at the National Press Club in Dhaka, today, Friday.

The BNP secretary general added, “Unfortunately, such smear campaigns are conducted on social media that it seems there is a deliberate attempt to create disorder. Mobs are being organised. False propaganda is being spread against individuals. People are being portrayed in distorted ways to demean them. As a result, our democratic progress is being impeded.”

Mirza Fakhrul also spoke about elections and freedom of expression. “We are all waiting for the February election so that we can return to a democratic system. But at the same time, we must remember that freedom of expression is essential to democracy. There will always be differences. I may not agree with you, but your freedom to express your opinion must be respected. Unfortunately, in our country, dissent is treated as hostility. Those who hold different views become targets of smear campaigns,” he said.