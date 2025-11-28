Social media being used to form mobs: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that social media has now become a major source of crisis, not only in Bangladesh but across the world.
He noted that there is no accountability on social media. “People can say whatever they want. Negative campaigns are being carried out against political parties, political figures, social figures and businesspeople. Attempts are being made to create chaos. Mobs are being formed. This is obstructing the country’s democratic journey.”
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks at the opening session of the biennial council, 2025 of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), held at the National Press Club in Dhaka, today, Friday.
The BNP secretary general added, “Unfortunately, such smear campaigns are conducted on social media that it seems there is a deliberate attempt to create disorder. Mobs are being organised. False propaganda is being spread against individuals. People are being portrayed in distorted ways to demean them. As a result, our democratic progress is being impeded.”
Mirza Fakhrul also spoke about elections and freedom of expression. “We are all waiting for the February election so that we can return to a democratic system. But at the same time, we must remember that freedom of expression is essential to democracy. There will always be differences. I may not agree with you, but your freedom to express your opinion must be respected. Unfortunately, in our country, dissent is treated as hostility. Those who hold different views become targets of smear campaigns,” he said.
He described the BNP as a proven political party.
“In 1975, Ziaur Rahman transformed Bangladesh from a one-party system to a multiparty democracy. He reopened newspapers that had been shut down. Later, Khaleda Zia also worked to strengthen media freedom,” Mirza Fakhrul recalled.
He also stated that BNP’s 31-point declaration explicitly commits to ensuring full freedom of the media. “This is not mere rhetoric; it is our tested commitment.”
He urged journalist organisations to become stronger in asserting their rights. Political subservience, he said, does not solve problems. “Over the past 15 years, the media has been systematically dismantled,” he said, calling on journalists to rise above political alignment and unite.
Addressing journalists, the BNP secretary general further said, “You must negotiate firmly with media owners and the government regarding your demands, job security and working conditions. Rights cannot be secured by depending on any political party.”
The session was presided over by BFUJ acting president Obaidur Rahman Shaheen and conducted by BFUJ general secretary Kader Gani Chowdhury.
Other speakers included Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Porwar, National Press Club president poet Hasan Hafiz, former president of the Dhaka Union of Journalists poet Abdul Hai Shikdar, and DUJ president Shahidul Islam, among others.