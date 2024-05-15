Politics

BNP expels another 51 leaders for joining upazila polls 

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expelled another 51 leaders from different units due to their participation in the upazila polls violating the high-command’s decision. 

In the previous two phases of upazila polls, the party expelled 141 leaders for the same reason. With the latest ones, the number of expelled leaders now stands at 192. 

In a press release on Wednesday, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party, said the particular individuals have been expelled permanently from the party, including their primary membership, as they went against the party decision and participated in the upazila polls. 

Of the expelled BNP leaders, 17 are running for the chairman position, 25 for the vice-chairman and 9 for female vice-chairman.

