Game to be played in Oct, Dec: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the ruling party would play the game in October and December, and also in the first week of January.

Quader, also road Transport and bridges minister, made the statement in response to warning by the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) that they would take to the streets to remove the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina if she does not step down willingly.

The BNP has been warning that the party and its allies will occupy the streets of Dhaka ahead of the election as it wants a caretaker government to oversee next elections expected to be held by January next year.

“Time will say who will occupy Dhaka. Fakhrul (BNP secretary general) has been crying lately. You could not agitate even for 48 minutes for Khaleda Zia,” he told a peace rally of Awami League as the chief guest at the Tongi Government College ground on Wednesday afternoon.