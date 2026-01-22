Waves of fake photo cards impersonating news outlets ahead of elections

With the election atmosphere building up, widespread rumours were expected, and that is exactly what is happening. On Facebook, photo cards have become a major tool for spreading false information. To make such content appear credible, these cards are being designed to resemble those of mainstream news outlets, leading some users to believe them.

Recently, a fake card circulated featuring a statement attributed to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. The photo card shared on Facebook was designed to mimic the visual style of a private television channel’s official photo cards.

Using a photograph of Mirza Fakhrul, the card carried the text: “After the election, BNP will reduce extortion: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.” [Spelling of his name was mistaken in the fake card.]

A logo resembling that of the television channel was placed in the top left corner of the card. The bottom left showed the date 13 January 2026, with the channel’s website address in the centre and the words “details in comments” on the right.