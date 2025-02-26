Ex-coordinators’ new student organisation to be announced in afternoon
A new student organisation will be announced at the initiative of the former coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) on Wednesday afternoon.
The formal announcement will be made from a media conference at Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University campus around 3:00 pm.
Al Mashnun, a student involved with the new organisation, issued a press release Tuesday night.
The possible name of the new student organisation is “Ganatantrik Chhatra Sansad”.
Former leaders of the now defunct “Ganatantrik Chhatra Shokti” will lead the new student organisation.
At the same time, those who have been joining the new student organisation, include several students who were forced to attend various programmes of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, and student leaders who resigned from BCL during the movement of student-people in July-August 2024.
Apart from them, students who were involved in one or another with the politics of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, will join the new organisation.
The student leaders held a meeting among them last night and fixed the central and Dhaka University unit leaders, several sources informed Prothom Alo.
Abu Baker Majumder, who was one of the frontline coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, will be the central convener of the new student organisation.
Baker, a former member secretary of the Dhaka University unit of Ganatantrik Chhatra Shokti, is a student of the university of the 2019-20 session.
Zahid Ahsan, a former coordinator and incumbent central office cell secretary of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement will be the member secretary of the new student organisation. He is a 2018-19 session student of Dhaka University.
Earlier, Zahid Ahsan was the office secretary of Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, the student wing of Gono Odhikar Parishad.
Apart from them, Tahmid Al Mudassir will be the chief organiser and Ashrefa Khatun spokesperson of the new organisation. Both of them are the 2018-19 session students of Dhaka University.
Of the leaders of Dhaka University unit, former coordinator Abdul Kader will be the convener. He came to limelight announcing 9-point programmes during the protests of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Mohir Alam will be made the member secretary. Both of them are also students of the 2018-19 session.
Abdul Kader was involved with the politics of Chhatra Shokti while Mohir was involved with the BCL but had no post.
Hasib Al Islam will be the chief organiser of Dhaka University unit of the new organisation and Rafia Rehnuma Hridi is the spokesperson. Both of the coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement are the 2020-21 session students of Dhaka University and were involved with Chhatra Shokti.
Several leaders of the new organisation told Prothom Alo that only the central committee and Dhaka University unit committee will be announced at the media conference on Wednesday. The number of members will be 150 each.
They further said they will gradually announce the committees in other educational institutions.
The former coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement insisted that the new student organisation will not be partisan at all. Instead, their policies will focus on “Students First” and “Bangladesh First”.
They also said the organisation will work to implement the policies for the interests of student-people, instead of helping implement policies of any “mother party”.
They added that they will elect leaders democratically.