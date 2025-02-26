Ex-coordinators’ new student organisation to be announced in afternoon

The possible name of the new student organisation is “Ganatantrik Chhatra Sansad”.

Former leaders of the now defunct “Ganatantrik Chhatra Shokti” will lead the new student organisation.

At the same time, those who have been joining the new student organisation, include several students who were forced to attend various programmes of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, and student leaders who resigned from BCL during the movement of student-people in July-August 2024.

Apart from them, students who were involved in one or another with the politics of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, will join the new organisation.

The student leaders held a meeting among them last night and fixed the central and Dhaka University unit leaders, several sources informed Prothom Alo.

Abu Baker Majumder, who was one of the frontline coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, will be the central convener of the new student organisation.

Baker, a former member secretary of the Dhaka University unit of Ganatantrik Chhatra Shokti, is a student of the university of the 2019-20 session.