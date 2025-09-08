DUCSU election: DU VC urges students to come to vote without fear
The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election will be held tomorrow, Tuesday. On the eve of the polls, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan has called on students to come to cast their votes without fear.
The vice-chancellor made the call in a video message released on Monday afternoon, and posted on the university’s official Facebook page.
Emphasising that the eyes of the entire nation are on Dhaka University, the vice-chancellor told students, “The DUCSU election is something you have demanded and eagerly anticipated. It resonates with the fundamental values of the people’s uprising—giving institutional form to democratic aspirations and creating a united voice of protest against injustice. Responding to your demand and overwhelming interest, we have taken to this path together. This is your election. Come without fear. We are waiting for you, and through a successful election, you will carry forward DU’s long tradition of contributing to the institutionalisation of democracy.”
Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan also assured that special measures have been taken for female students, adding, “Special arrangements have been made for our female students at polling centres. The entire country has placed its trust in us, and we will honour that trust. We have reached this stage braving all odds.”
Calling the upcoming DUCSU elections “historic,” the vice-chancellor said, “For various reasons, this election is highly significant. It is historic. This time, we have undertaken initiatives never before seen in the university’s history. There will be 810 booths for around 40,000 voters. For the first time, instead of hall-based voting, we have set up eight centrally organised polling centres. To ensure maximum transparency, extensive measures have been put in place, including CCTV monitoring, a three-tier security system, and trained, dedicated polling officials.”
Referring to the impartiality of election officials, Niaz Ahmed Khan said, “The Election Commission comprises 10 commissioners, including the Chief Returning Officer. They come from diverse ideological backgrounds and enjoy public acceptance. Vote counting will be made open to all through live television cameras. A large number of journalists will be present to monitor proceedings.”
Finally, addressing candidates, the vice-chancellor urged them to accept results with democratic spirit.
“Having overcome many obstacles together, we believe the final stage can be completed smoothly. Since this is an election, some candidates will win, others will not. But it must be remembered that both the winners and those who do not win have equally important roles to play,” he stated.
“By activating this democratic institution and contributing to its institutionalisation, all candidates are making history. After so many years, we are going through this historic electoral process, and in that process, both victors and the defeated hold vital roles. That alone is a great achievement,” the VC added.