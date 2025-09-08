DUCSU election: DU VC urges students to come to vote without fear

Emphasising that the eyes of the entire nation are on Dhaka University, the vice-chancellor told students, “The DUCSU election is something you have demanded and eagerly anticipated. It resonates with the fundamental values of the people’s uprising—giving institutional form to democratic aspirations and creating a united voice of protest against injustice. Responding to your demand and overwhelming interest, we have taken to this path together. This is your election. Come without fear. We are waiting for you, and through a successful election, you will carry forward DU’s long tradition of contributing to the institutionalisation of democracy.”

Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan also assured that special measures have been taken for female students, adding, “Special arrangements have been made for our female students at polling centres. The entire country has placed its trust in us, and we will honour that trust. We have reached this stage braving all odds.”